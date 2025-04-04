Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the 17th game of the showpiece tournament. The much-awaited contest between Chennai and Delhi will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-voltage clash between the Super Kings and the Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, April 4. Axar Patel will lead Delhi, whereas Chennai will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK vs DC IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Delhi Capitals are coming into this contest after securing back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led side defeated the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will be aiming for their hat trick of wins when they face Chennai. Meanwhile, the five-time champions will be aiming for a bounce-back after losing consecutive matches in IPL 2025. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side thrashed arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 match. However, their side suffered two defeats against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The five-time champions will aim to bring back their winning momentum when they face Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions are generally known for not making many changes to their previous playing XI. For the match against Delhi Capitals, Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi will continue to open the innings for the Super Kings. At number three, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take the responsibilities. These three will strengthen CSK's top order. Rachin and Tripathi can play aggressively, whereas Ruturaj can anchor the innings from the other end. However, the Super Kings will hope for Tripathi to find his form.

In the middle order, Shivam Dube will play a crucial role. The five-time champions are using him as an impact player in the IPL 2025. It is expected that Dube would be playing as an impact player for the match against Delhi. He will be supported by Vijay Shankar. In the lower middle-order, Ravindra Jadeja and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will take the responsibilities to add more runs to Chennai's tally. Jamie Overton can also chip in with valuable runs towards the end.

In the bowling department, Noor Ahmad will be their lead spinner alongside veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Khaleel Ahmed will be their lead pacer. Matheesha Pathirana and Jamie Overton will add more arsenal to their pace bowling department. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17

CSK Likely XI vs DC

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players for CSK: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are expected to field the same playing XI for the match against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk will continue to open the innings for the Delhi-based franchise. Faf du Plessis is also a former Chennai Super Kings player, and it will be interesting to see how he will perform against them. At number three, youngster Abhishek Porel will take the responsibilities.

In the middle-order, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be their key player. Rahul can play spin well. He will be crucial for the Capitals in handling the spin threat of Chennai. Rahul will be supported by Tristan Stubbs, who can score runs quickly. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17.

Delhi are using Ashutosh Sharma as their impact player in the IPL 2025. Sharma could be the impact player for the match against CSK. Ashutosh is expected to bat at lower middle-order, and he will be supported by captain Axar Patel. Both batters will add firepower. Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar will be their frontline bowlers. Mohit Sharma is also an ex-CSK player.

DC Likely XI vs CSK

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players for DC: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

