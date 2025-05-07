London, May 7 (AP) Alpine announced that Oliver Oakes has resigned as team principal after less than a year in the role.

The Formula 1 team is ninth in the constructors' standings and reportedly was on the verge of replacing rookie driver Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto.

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 constructors' championship," Alpine said in a statement on Tuesday.

The team said Flavio Briatore will continue as executive advisor and will cover Oakes' duties.

At Sunday's Miami Grand Prix, Doohan ran into another car on the opening lap and then crashed on the second lap.

There have been media reports in Argentina that Colapinto will replace Doohan at F1's next race — later this month in Italy. It was dismissed at the start of the Miami weekend by Oakes, who had indicated that the Australian would still be in the seat at Imola.

Doohan has yet to score a point this season. AP

