In a first, during the Miami Grand Prix 2025, all 20 F1 drivers had the chance to ride fully drivable LEGO build cars. The ten fully functional cars were made by 26 LEGO specialists, Two drivers, and 400,000 bricks. The unique executive took 22,000 hours to be executed before the final drive. The drivers looked thrilled to drive these LEGO-built cars. While some were feeling it hard to believe that they could actually ride these, one of the drivers who built these took immense pride in it. The drivers lapped the 5.4km track while waving to their fans at the Miami Grand Prix 2025 with these cars. Lando Norris Shows Middle Finger To Max Verstappen After Defending Champion Overtakes McLaren Driver During F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Race (Watch Video).

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 Drivers Riding Lego Cars:

