New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India middle-order batter KL Rahul says that facing pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the nets is deadly.

An unbeaten India will take on the Netherlands in their last league fixture of the ODI World Cup in Bengaluru on Sunday. While the 'Men in Blue' have already secured their spot in the semifinals with eight wins in eight matches, looking the best team in the tournament by far as they went about it, the Netherlands sit at the bottom with just two wins in eight matches.

Speaking to Star Sports, Rahul played the 'This or That' game.

On being asked to choose between facing Bumrah and Shami in the nets, KL said, "Both are deadly."

Shami (16 wickets in four matches at an average of seven and an economy rate of 5.30, with best figures of 5/18) and Bumrah (15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 15.53 and economy rate of 3.65 with best figures of 4/39) are India's best bowlers in the World Cup so far.

On whether he likes KL Rahul the wicketkeeper or batsman better, KL expressed that he likes the latter more.

In 69 ODIs, KL has scored 2,536 runs at an average of 48.76, with best score of 112. He has six centuries and 16 fifties.

In eight matches of WC 2023, KL has scored 245 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.25. He has scored one half-century, with the best score of 97*.

On whether he prefers his knock of 111* against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which was his comeback match after injury or his 97* against Australia in the WC campaign opener at Chennai, KL expressed his preference for the latter.

In that match against Australia, India was down 2/3 while chasing 200. After that, KL (97* in 115 balls) joined forces with Virat Kohli (85 in 116 balls) to help India register a six-wicket win.

On being asked which spinner is more tough while keeping wickets, he chose Ravindra Jadeja as his answer, with Kuldeep Yadav presented as another option.

Ravindra Jadeja (14 wickets in eight matches with best figures of 5/33) and Kuldeep Yadav (12 wickets in eight matches with best figures of 2/7) are the two leading Indian spinners of this World Cup.

On his favourite shot between the On Drive and Pick Up Shot, KL said, "On Drive is my favourite but I think I play the pick-up shot way better."

KL was given two options, Tennis and Football and he chose the latter as his favourite non-cricket sport.

On his favourite non-cricket legend, KL was given two options, Swiss tennis great Roger Federer and football legend David Beckham, the batter chose the Manchester United icon Beckham, who has also represented Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan at club level and England at international level.

Between London and Melbourne, KL chose London as his favourite non-Indian city.

Between action movies and drama genre, KL expressed that action movies are his preferred form of entertainment.

KL was given two options, Superman and Batman. The batter expressed his preference for Batman. (ANI)

