Birmingham, Jun 30 (PTI) England fast bowler Jofra Archer missed Monday's training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency but is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday ahead of the second Test against India.

The pacer, who had missed the opening Test, was added to the England squad for the five-match series last week.

"Men's fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today's training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency. He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) said on Monday.

Archer, who has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

The second Test is scheduled to begin here from Wednesday.

England lead the series 1-0.

