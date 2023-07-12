Nottingham [UK], July 12 (ANI): Williams Formula 1 team reveals their new car that will feature in Singapore, Japan and Qatar Grand Prix.

According to the official website of Formula 1, it stated, "Williams has revealed the livery that will adorn their FW45 cars at Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Grands Prix this year, following a fan vote that attracted 180,000 entries."

Also Read | Ashes 2023: ‘Going to Stick to My Strengths Rather Than Trying to be Like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood’, says Mitchell Starc.

It further stated, "The livery will also be showcased at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this weekend, with an FW45 show car wearing the colours set to be featured on the Williams Racing stand at the event."

Speaking of the vote of fans, James Vowles, Williams Team Principal, said: “This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team.

Also Read | ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Confirm Signing of Dutch Midfielder Yoell Van Nieff.

Williams ran another special livery at last weekend’s British Grand Prix, meanwhile, the team beginning celebrations for their 800th Grand Prix – a landmark figure they’ll reach at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix.

The fans were given the opportunity to vote on four potential liveries – titled ‘Heritage’, ‘Bolder than Bold’, ‘Visionary’ and ‘Contemporary’ – with ‘Bolder than Bold’ winning out in the stakes, and now set to feature on the cars of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)