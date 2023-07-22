Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 (ANI): Fargana Hoque's maiden ODI century helped Bangladesh post 225/4 against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Hoque scored the highest for her team with an unbeaten 107 as she became the first batter from Bangladesh to score a century in women's ODIs. Hoque also stitched a 93-run opening stand with Shamima Sultana.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a flying start as their opener Sultana and Hoque slammed India bowlers all around the ground. The opening pair were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard.

Sultana brought up her fifty in the 26th over while Hoque continued to pile up runs keeping the momentum going for their team. The opening wicket partnership of 93 runs was broken as Sneh Rana dismissed Shamima Sultana for 52.

Nigar Sultana then came out to bat. The new batting pair of Nigar and Hoque rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

Hoque was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. Hoque displayed great resilience and determination as she brought up her half-century in the 32nd over of the game.

Nigar Sultana's stay at the crease was cut short as she was dismissed by Sneh Rana for 24 runs in the 41st over of the game.

While maintaining an aggressive approach against the bowlers Hoque finished unbeaten and powered her team to a total of 225/4.

Brief score: Bangladesh 225/4 (Fargana Hoque 107*, Shamima Sultana 52; Sneh Rana 2-45) vs India. (ANI)

