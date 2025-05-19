Amsterdam, May 19 (AP) Ajax coach Francesco Farioli resigned on Monday, following his team's late-season collapse that saw bitter rival PSV Eindhoven crowned Dutch champion.

Ajax had seemed all but certain to win the league as it held a nine-point lead with five games remaining, but a dire run allowed PSV to make up the deficit in dramatic fashion and clinch a 26th Eredivisie title on Sunday.

“The management and I have the same goals for the future of Ajax, but we have different visions and timeframes about the way we should work and operate to achieve those goals,” said Farioli, who was in tears after Sunday's match.

“Given these differences in the principles and foundations of the project, I feel deep in my heart that this is the best moment to part ways.”

Farioli became Ajax's first Italian coach — and first non-Dutch one since 1998 — when he was appointed almost exactly a year ago.

The 36-year-old had a contract until the end of June 2027.

“I find this incredibly disappointing … we achieved our goal: qualifying for next season's Champions League,” Ajax Technical Director Alex Kroes said. “Francesco also played a key role in enhancing the high-performance culture at Ajax, for which we are extremely grateful.

“This summer was already set to be a challenging transfer window, and it has now become even more so. It is up to us to ensure that a strong new coaching team is in place when pre-season preparations begin on 26 June.” (AP)

