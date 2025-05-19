The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Originally, the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match was scheduled to be held in Chennai. However, after the resumption of the IPL, the BCCI changed the venue. Both teams are already out of the IPL 2025 tournament and will look to test their bench strength. IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting Lauds Team’s Resilience As PBKS Qualify for Indian Premier League Playoffs After 11 Years.

The Super Kings secured a victory in their previous encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered a 10-run defeat against the Punjab Kings. Chennai's victory over Kolkata knocked the defending champions out of the tournament. Punjab's crucial win over Royals helped them to qualify for the playoffs.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have played each other in 30 matches in the Indian Premier League. CSK has won 16 of these, whereas RR has won 14.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Ayush Mhatre Vaibhav Suryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Shaik Rasheed Riyan Parag Urvil Patel

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Key Battles

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the lone shining spot for the Rajasthan Royals. In 13 matches, the stylish batter has amassed more than 500 runs. His battle against Chennai Super Kings left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed will be a decisive contest. CSK's Noor Ahmad has been in brilliant form with the ball. The leg-spinner can pick big wickets in the middle overs. Rajasthan Royals batters, who are struggling to score runs in the middle overs, need to be careful against Noor Ahmad.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 19. The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals’ Head Coach Rahul Dravid Backs Batters Following Disappointing Performance Against Punjab Kings

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 Impact Players

The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings could use hard-hitter Shivam Dube as their impact player, whereas Shubman Dubey could be seen as the impact player for the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals

