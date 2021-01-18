Canberra [Australia], January 18 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes on Monday said that all-rounder James Faulkner has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) due to "re-aggravating his hamstring" at training.

Faulkner initially injured his hamstring in the Hurricanes clash with the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 27. He had been progressing well with his rehabilitation, with an eyeing to be eligible for selection for the latter games of the tournament.

Faulker has left the BBL hub and returned to Hobart this afternoon and will resume his treatment back home.

"Faulkner will undergo scans in Hobart to assess the extent of the injury at this point in time, and resume treatment back home. At this stage, it is unlikely that Faulkner will be able to take any further part in the tournament," the Hurricanes said in a statement.

Hurricanes have recalled Surrey batting all-rounder Will Jacks into their squad after Colin Ingram departed to the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Jacks hasn't played for the Hurricanes since December 19, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Hurricanes currently sit seventh but only four points short of second-placed Sydney Thunder. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)