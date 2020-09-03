Panaji, September 3: FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of midfielder Alberto Noguera, who has played for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League. The 30-year-old Spaniard has penned a two-year deal with FC Goa till the summer of 2022.

"I am very grateful to be part of this club, I hope to go to India soon and get ready for the new season," Noguera was quoted as saying in a media release. "I have only heard magnificent things about the club and the project really seemed to be extremely ambitious and as challenging as I want my next steps to be," he added. ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC Sign in Australian Forward Joel Chianese for Upcoming Season.

After graduating from the Getafe youth system, Noguera went on to sign for Rayo Vallecano before catching the eyes of Atletico Madrid. The fleet-footed centre midfielder played for Atletico Madrid C and Atletico Madrid B before making his debut for the senior team in 2012.

He then moved to England to play for former Premier League side Blackpool whilst they were in the Championship before a season in Azerbaijan.

He moved back to Spain in the summer of 2014 and has gone on to play for clubs such as Lorca, Numancia and Racing Santander.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)