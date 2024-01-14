Milan, Jan 14 (AP) The ever-present Felipe Anderson scored to help Lazio beat Lecce 1-0 in Serie A on Sunday as the capital side continued its impressive recent run.

Felipe Anderson netted in the 58th minute of his 126th straight match in all competitions for Lazio.

It was Lazio's fourth straight victory in Serie A and Maurizio Sarri's side also eliminated city rival Roma from the Italian Cup midweek in a tense quarterfinal.

Lazio moved level on points with fourth-placed Fiorentina, which hosts relegation-threatened Udinese later. Bologna was a point behind and playing at struggling Cagliari later.

Third-place AC Milan hosts Roma later, with visiting coach Jose Mourinho suspended.

Lazio had got off to a poor start in the league, including a 2-1 loss at Lecce on the opening day of the season.

It had also just managed a point in its past four matches against Lecce.

However, after a mediocre first half, Lazio took the lead when Nicolò Rovella played a through-ball to Luis Alberto, who immediately laid it off for Felipe Anderson to blast into the roof of the net.

Lecce had chances to equalise and should have done so in the 67th minute but Nikola Krstovic headed wide of the right post from five yards. (AP)

