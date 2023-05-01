New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): For the Asian leg of the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournaments, which will take place from August 12 to 20 this year, the Indian men's basketball team has been placed in Group A with Chinese Taipei, South Korea, and Bahrain.

The international basketball association (FIBA) held the draw on Monday. Later confirmation will be made regarding the tournament's Asian leg's location.

Also Read | GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 44.

Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Syria are in Group B of the Asian draw, as per Olympics.com.

Based on the men's FIBA World Ranking, eight teams were separated into four pots of two teams each for the draw. Syria and India were put in the third pot.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Takes Three Wickets As Lucknow Super Giants Restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126/9.

The highest-ranked team in Group A is South Korea, which is currently placed 38th in the FIBA basketball rankings, followed by Chinese Taipei (69), India (82) and Bahrain (84).

The Paris 2024 men's basketball competition will include 12 teams in total, including the hosts France. The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia in August and September of this year, will decide the fates of seven of these teams.

The two-stage FIBA Olympic qualification tournaments will determine the four final spots. Next year, the second qualifying stage will be a global competition while the first pre-qualifying stage will be played at a continental level.

A total of 40 teams which failed to qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be getting a second shot at making it to Paris 2024 through the pre-qualifying tournaments.

The teams who advanced to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers but were not selected for the 32-team World Cup are represented by 28 of the 40 countries.

The top 12 rated countries that did not advance to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifications are represented by the remaining 12 teams.

After advancing to the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, India was added to the list.

Five teams, two from Europe and one each from Asia, Africa, and the Americas, will advance to the 2024 final Olympic qualifying event from the 40 teams that competed in the pre-qualifying games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)