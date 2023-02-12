Rabat [Morocco], February 12 (ANI): Two goals each from Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde helped Real Madrid clinch their fifth FIFA Club World Cup title as they defeated Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal by 5-3 in an intense summit clash at Rabat, Morocco on Saturday.

Madrid turned up to the match with one of their best attacking performances of the season, putting five goals past Al-Hilal's defence to win their 100th official trophy in club history.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Maharashtra Beat Haryana to Clinch the Title, Madhya Pradesh Finish as Second Runners-up.

Vinicius opened the scoring early for Madrid, with a brilliant side-footed finish that gave the side a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute of the match. Five minutes late, Fede added the second goal to the tally for the Spanish giants.

Al-Hilal pulled themselves back into the match after a strike from Moussa Marega, who breezed past the Madrid's defences and sent the ball past the goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the 26th minute. In the first 30 minutes of the match, the scoreline already had three goals, with Madrid leading 2-1.

Also Read | ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Ashleigh Gardner Shines As Defending Champions Australia Start With Crushing 97-Run Win Over New Zealand.

The Spanish club did enough to maintain this lead at half-time.

Karim Benzema dispelled fears of any possible comeback from the Saudi club, with a strike in the 54th minute.

Fede latched on Dani Carvajal's through ball and chipped the keeper to put Madrid out of the reach in the 58th minute and the scoreline read 4-1.

Luciano Vietto kept hopes alive for Al-Hilal with a goal in the 63rd minute, but Vinicius completed his brace in 69th minute to double the lead. Vietto scored another in the 79th minute. The scoreline read 5-3 and stayed that way till the full-time whistle sounded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)