Al Rayyan [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): Japan and Costa Rica failed to score a goal in the first half as the score remained 0-0 in the Group E match played here at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

The action started as early as the third minute when Ayase Ueda helped Japan's Ritsu Doan in taking a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went to the left of the post.

Costa Rica's Gerson Torres earned a free kick which was blocked.

In the 35th minute, Francisco Calvo left footed shot from outside the box missed to the right. Anthony Contreras' assist also helped Joel Campbell of Costa Rica left footed shot from outside the box went high and wide to the right.

Three minutes later Ritsu Doan's assist gave a chance to Wataru Endo of Japan but his left-footed shot from outside the box was blocked.

In the 41st minute, Anthony Contreras of Costa Rica was shown a yellow card for a bad foul. Japan team too got a yellow card as Miki Yamane was on the receiving end.

The first half of the play saw none of the teams getting a shot on the target and hence, the score is 0-0 at half-time. Costa Rica had more possession having 58 percent of it while Japan had only 42 percent of it. The Asian side is at the second spot in the Group E table, while Costa Rica are at the bottom spot. (ANI)

