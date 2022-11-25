Doha [Qatar], November 25 (ANI): Cody Gakpo's scored once again for the Netherlands as the Dutch took a 1-0 lead going into half-time against Ecuador in a Group A match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Netherlands and Ecuador began their respective FIFA World Cup 2022 campaigns with three points, beating Senegal and Qatar respectively.

The 2010 finalists got off to a flying start as in the sixth minute, with an assist from Davy Klaassen, Gakpo's left-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom left corner of the Ecuadorian post.

Five minutes later, a headed assist from Pervis Estupinan Ecuador's saw Enner Valencia let fly a left-footed shot from the left side of the box. However, the attempt was blocked.

Valencia once again pressed hard with a right-footed strike from outside the box with the help of Michael Estrada's assist. However, it was saved in the bottom left corner.

In the 33rd minute, Jhegson Mendez found a through ball but Pervis Estupinan was caught offside. Ten minutes later, Felix Torres found a through ball again but Valencia was caught offside.

In the stoppage time, Estupinan scored for Ecuador but it was ruled out after a VAR review. The Netherlands maintained a solitary-goal lead heading into the break. (ANI)

