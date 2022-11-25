England head into their game against USA full of confidence after annihilating Iran 6-2 in their opening game. The Three Lions were not in the best of forms in the recent past but Gareth Southgate has once again shown why he has the complete backing of the board. His decisions ranging from the style of play, the starting eleven, and the substitutions were spot on against Iran. USA, who drew against Wales in their first game, will be a different challenge though. The smaller teams have generally done well against the stronger sides in this tournament and this will keep England on their toes. A positive result for the Americans this evening will give them the confidence of qualification for the next round with them facing Iran last. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

There were doubts regarding the participation of England skipper Harry Kane this evening after he rolled his ankle in the last match. But the Tottenham Hotspur forward has passed his fitness test and is in line to start. Bukayo Saka got a brace against Iran while fellow winger Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet too. Despite the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish in good form, England will go with an unchanged starting eleven. Mason Mount will have to improve after an ineffective performance in the opener.

Yunush Musah and Weston McKennie will start for USA despite suffering from a few knocks against Wales. The combination play between Christian Pulisic and Winston McKennie on the left is crucial for the team as the majority of the attack comes from that flank. Josh Sargent in the attacking third will not see much of the ball but needs to be clinical if an opportunity is presented to him.

When is England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game will be held on November 26, 2022 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 00:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the England vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. England with the kind of talent they have at their disposal should be easily claiming three points from this game.

