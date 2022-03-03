London, Mar 3 (AP) FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann revealed on Thursday the "incredibly distressing" news that two Ukrainian footballers have been killed following Russia's military invasion into the country.

Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25, reportedly lost their lives in combat and have become the first soccer casualties of the war.

A FIFPro statement read: "Our thoughts are with the families, friends and team-mates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, football's first reported losses in this war. May they both rest in peace."

Baer-Hoffmann said groups of players have been able to evacuate Ukraine into neighbouring Poland and Romania, but he was unsure of the location of the 400 foreign football players registered in the Eastern European country. (AP)

