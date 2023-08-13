Lauderhill (US), Aug 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday.

Scoreboard:

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Hosein 5

Shubman Gill lbw b Hosein 9

Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Holder 61

Tilak Varma c & b Chase 27

Sanju Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13

Hardik Pandya c Holder b Shepherd 14

Axar Patel c Shepherd b Holder 13

Arshdeep Singh b Shepherd 8

Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Shepherd 0

Yuzvendra Chahal not out 0

Mukesh Kumar not out 4

Extras: (B-4, W-7)

11

Total: ( For nine in 20 overs) 165

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-17, 3-66, 4-87, 5-130, 6-140, 7-149, 8-149, 9-161

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-4-0, Jason Holder 4-0-36-2, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-41-0, Roston Chase 4-0-25-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-31-4. MORE

