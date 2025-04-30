Mumbai, April 30: Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney scored as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hilal 3-1 to reach the final of the Asian Champions League. The all-Saudi Arabian semifinal was played before more than 50,000 fans at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Al-Ahli's home city. Al-Ahli will take on the winner of Wednesday's clash between Al-Nassr, also of Saudi Arabia, and Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in Sunday's final. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Chases Silverware in Asian Champions League Elite 2024–25 Ahead of Semifinal Clash Against Al-Ahli.

“Al-Ahli was the better team,” Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said. “This was a game between two good teams and while we had some good periods in the game, they outperformed us.”

Al-Ahli vs Al-Hilal Match Highlights

It took just nine minutes for Al-Ahli to open the scoring as Firmino, who joined the club from Liverpool in 2023, shot home from inside the area. Just before the half-hour, ex-Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez set up Toney for the England striker to make it 2-0.

Al-Hilal hit back after 42 minutes as Saudi Arabian international Salem Al-Dawsari scored his 10th goal of the tournament so far. On the hour, Al-Hilal was reduced to 10 men as former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly was shown a second yellow card. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr March Into AFC Champions Elite 2024–25 Semifinals Following 4–1 Win Over Yokohama F Marinos.

There was still time for former Barcelona and AC Milan star Franck Kessie to see his penalty saved by Hilal's Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

In stoppage time, however, Firas Al-Buraikan made it 3-1 to seal a famous win for Al-Ahli and a first final appearance since 2012.

“It was a great night for us and our fans,” Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle said. “We are now just one step away from the title and all our focus is on that. We don't mind who we play, Al-Nassr or Kawasaki. We will be ready.”

