Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi, Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online: Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will battle it out against Al-Ahli in the thrilling Saudi Super Cup 2025 final. The intense and high-voltage contest between the two clubs will be held at the Hong Kong Stadium. Al-Nassr are heading into this final after thrashing the Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad in the thrilling semi-final of the ongoing Super Cup competition. Cristiano Ronaldo and company had a good performance, which helped them take down their opponents. 'Let's Go' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Enters Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Following 2-1 Victory Over Al-Ittihad (See Post).

Al-Ahli, on the other hand, had a dominating performance against Al Qadsiah in their previous fixture. Al-Ahli will look to put up a tough fight against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Talking about the tournament, the Saudi Super Cup was introduced in 2013. This is the 12th edition. Al-Nassr are two-time champions (2019 and 2020). Al-Ahli won the championship once in 2016. Meanwhile, fans can find out all the details about the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final match below.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Date Saturday, August 23 Time 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Hong Kong Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, DAZN (Live Streaming)

When Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Match? Date Time and Venue

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will take on the AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli in the high-voltage Saudi Super Cup 2025 final on Saturday, August 23. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final will be held at the Hong Kong Stadium. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final much-awaited clash, will begin at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives at Hong Kong Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Super Cup 2025 Match, Shares Post.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final in India. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final live streaming viewing option, fans can scroll down.

Is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final, Live Online Streaming Available?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming available of the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final in India due to the absence of an official live streaming partner in the country.

