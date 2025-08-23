Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be a major attraction once again as Al-Nassr take on Al-Ahli in the final of the Saudi Super Cup 2025. The Knights of Najd overcame Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 semi-final despite being down to 10-men a match where Cristiano Ronaldo assisted the winning goal and now, they are just one win away from clinching the title. If Al-Nassr win the match, it would be a first major trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo since he joined the club in early 2023. As Al-Nassr gear up to take on Al-Ahli in this all-important clash, let us take a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play the match or not. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in India in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26? Check Details As FC Goa Drawn Alongside Al-Nassr in ACL Two Group Stage.

The 40-year-old Portugal National Football Team star has been a talismanic performer for the Saudi Arabian club and was the highest scorer last season in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo has seemed to carry on his good form in the pre-season as well and now it is time for him and his team to step up and showcase a match-winning performance. This is also an opportunity for Jorge Jesus to win his first trophy with Al-Nassr since being appointed new head coach after Stefano Pioli's departure.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo in all likelihood will play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 final match at the Hong Kong Stadium. As a matter of fact, Jorge Jesus would look to have Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI giving star player can spend as much as possible on the pitch to create his magic. Cristiano Ronaldo also was seen training with Al-Nassr teammates prior to the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been among the biggest reasons of the popularity of the Saudi Arabian football across the world. He would look to have his hands on the Saudi Super Cup 2025 title and add another trophy to his decorated cabinet. Earlier this year, Cristiano Ronaldo had shut down all speculations and rumours on his future with Al-Nassr after he penned a two-year contract extension with the club.

