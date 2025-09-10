Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 has opened to a thrilling start, delivering the most competitive opening week in the past few seasons.

Of the first 14 matches, 10 have been decided by a margin of just 5 points or fewer, a remarkable 71 per cent of games producing nail-biting finishes, compared to 43 per cent in Season 11 and 50 per cent in both Seasons 9 and 10. The season has already served up four tie-breakers and a dramatic 'Golden Raid' in the first week itself, underlining how the thrill, intensity, and aggression have gone up several notches.

Also Read | Is India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

PKL Season 12 introduces a comprehensive tie-breaker rule system, including the Golden Raid format, to all league-stage matches. Previously limited only to Playoff matches, this system now ensures decisive outcomes throughout the tournament.

In case of ties, teams will engage in a structured 5-raid shootout with special rules as follows:

Also Read | Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 3 and Who Will Win BAN vs HKG T20I?.

-Both teams field seven players with the baulk line treated as baulk line cum bonus line

-Each team nominates five different raiders who raid alternately

-Out and revival rules don't apply - only points scored count

-If still tied after five raids, the Golden Raid rule applies

The Golden Raid format adds drama to crucial moments, where a fresh toss determines which team gets the decisive raiding opportunity. If both teams remain tied after golden raids, the winner is decided by a coin toss. This new rule maintains PKL's competitive spirit while eliminating tied results, guaranteeing decisive outcomes and heightened drama in every match.

Adding to the spectacle, only one match of the 14 played in Week 1 has been decided by more than 11 points (Season 11, 10 and 9: 4 matches). The early trend is clear: Season 12 is defined by razor-thin margins and cut-throat competition, with teams evenly matched and every raid and tackle carrying weight. Speaking about the closely contested matches in the opening week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur said: "It is great to witness and be part of such competitive matches in Season 12. The Pro Kabaddi League has progressed significantly, with players now taking fitness and training extremely seriously. Even the new rule introductions by the league have added to the competitiveness. This is exactly what the league needed, a strong start. Such closely fought matches, combined with the aggressive style of play, will draw more attention to PKL and further accelerate the growth of the sport." Adding further on the increased competitiveness, Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar said: "The increased competitiveness in PKL Season 12 will only have a direct impact on the league. It pushes us to bring out the best possible version of ourselves since we cannot take any team lightly. Such close results and finishes are exciting, and I hope this intensity continues for the rest of the tournament." The action so far has also been marked by moments of high drama that have kept fans hooked. A major talking point was the animated exchange between Bengal Warriorz' star raider Devank Dalal and Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh, following Dalal's match-winning 21-point performance and bold post-match celebration. Alongside, classic battles like Sunil Kumar vs. Mohammadreza Shadloui and the emergence of young talents have given Season 12 a blend of experience and youthful aggression, resulting in high-octane drama. Speaking on the aggression and intensity of the opening week, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga said: "I cannot recollect when a Pro Kabaddi League season has had such a strong start, consistent close finishes, fierce rivalries, and players openly showcasing aggression on the mat. It has all come together nicely and has really benefited the tournament. The quality of play has been excellent, both from experienced and young kabaddi players. I am confident this will continue, and fans will get to witness a lot more thrilling action in the weeks ahead." With momentum only expected to rise, fans can look forward to even more thrilling encounters during Rivalry Week from September 15-20, which will include the Maharashtra Derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan on September 18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)