Bristol, Jun 27 (PTI) England women's team skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the opening One-Day International here on Sunday.

England have handed an ODI debut to Sophia Dunkley while teenager Shafali Verma will play her maiden One-day for India.

The two teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in the series.

The one-off Test between India and England had ended in a draw.

Teams:

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht. PTI

