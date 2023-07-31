Chengdu [China], July 31 (ANI): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, compound archers Avneet Kaur and Sangampreet Singh Bisla, and the men's 10m air rifle team all won gold medals on Monday at the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, People's Republic of China.

On Monday, India took home six medals. In addition to four gold medals, India received a silver medal in men's individual 10m air rifle from Divyansh Singh Panwar and a bronze medal in men's individual compound archery from Aman Saini, as per Olympics.com.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who also won gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions on Sunday, earned 252.6 points in the men's 10m air rifle final to defeat compatriot and fellow Tokyo Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar. Divyansh Singh Panwar won silver with 251 points. Buhan Song of China won bronze with a score of 229 points.

Arjun Babuta was placed eighth with a score of 124.4 after finishing second in the qualifying round to make the cut for the eight-man final.

The Indian trio, on the other hand, won gold in the men's 10m air rifle team event with a collective score of 1894.7 points. China took silver with a score of 1881.9, while Kazakhstan took bronze with a score of 1878.2.

Compound archers won India's other three medals, two gold and one bronze.

Sangampreet Bisla and Avneet Kaur both displayed poise to finish first in their respective solo events.

Sangampreet Singh Bisla missed a ten only once in five sets to win gold in the men's compound event from South Africa's Christian De Klerk. Sangampreet Bisla finished with 149 points out of a possible 150, while Christian De Klerk finished with 147. Aman Saini won bronze by defeating French archer Bouleau Victor 148-146

On Sunday, Aman Saini earned gold in the compound men's team and bronze in the compound mixed team.

In the women's compound individual event, Avneet Kaur won gold in a shoot-off against Alyssa Grace Sturgill of the United States. After five sets, the score was 144-144. Sturgill, on the other hand, shot an eight before Avneet Kaur won with a ten.

India's medal total at the FISU World University Games 2023 increased to 17 on Monday, including nine gold, three silver, and five bronze. India is ranked fourth on the medals standings, trailing only China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

The Chengdu meet included over 230 Indian athletes. The World University Games, which are held every two years, are one of the world's largest multi-sport events. (ANI)

