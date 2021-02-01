Abu Dhabi, Feb 1 (PTI) Bangla Tigers opener and skipper Andre Fletcher showed the way for UAE's Chirag Suri and Tom Moores to record an eight-wicket win over Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 here on Monday.

Pune had posted 115 for 3 through Tom Kohler-Cadmore's elegant 48 runs and Alex Davies's unbeaten 41. But Bangla Tigers raced to the target with eight balls to spare.

Fletcher hit a quick 30 runs off 15 balls to set the stage for the chase. The in-form Suri played another brilliant unbeaten knock of 30 off 15 balls while Moores made it easy through a breezy unbeaten 38 off just 12 balls.

Bangla Tigers won the toss and elected to field. Pune Devils' opener Cadmore, who hit an unbeaten 61 in his last match against Team Abu Dhabi, continued the same way.

He began by hitting Mujeeb Ur Reman's third delivery of the first over for a boundary through the off-side and then lifted the next one for a six over long-off.

Matheesha Pathirana, an 18-year-old medium pacer from Sri Lanka, did not give Cadmore or Kennar Lewis the liberty to hit boundaries. Cadmore made up for it in the third over from Mujeeb by hitting him for a six to long- off and a boundary through the covers to take 14 runs off that over.

Karim Janat, known for his ability to bowl tight overs, did just that and got the wicket of Lewis, caught at mid-off for 9. Cadmore could pick only one boundary in the fifth over from Qais Ahmad and at the halfway mark Pune were 55 for 1.

Next man Chadwick Walton, who joined Cadmore, lasted only four balls before hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi into the hands of Quaiz at long-on. Pune slipped into more trouble when Qais, who was introduced to bowl in the seventh over, had Cadmore caught at deep square- leg for 48.

Next man Alex Davies hit Fazalhaq for a six over deep mid-wicket. Davies also hit George Garton, who bowled the ninth over, for a six and a boundary to steer Pune past the 100-run mark. In the last over from Janat, Davies picked one six and remained unbeaten on 41.

Chasing a run rate of 11.50, Bangla Tigers needed a steady start.

Bangla Tigers started with their aggressive openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher.

Pakistan's experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir gave away only eight runs in his first over.

In the third over, Amir forced Charles to hit straight to mid-on, for 14. Suri, who had cracked an unbeaten 41 in his last match against Team Abu Dhabi, then joined Fletcher and the duo picked up 12 runs off the fourth over from Hardus Viljoen.

UAE skipper Ahmed Raza was introduced into the attack in the fifth over and his teammate and vice-captain Suri hit him for two consecutive boundaries and a six over long on.

Bangla Tigers, at the half way mark, were 51 for 1 needing another 64 runs. Fletcher accelerated the run rate by hitting Karan for two consecutive sixes and a boundary but got run out off a direct hit from Kennar Lewis for 30.

Moores hit Monir Hossain for three successive sixes and scored 23 runs off that over to tilt the match in Bangla Tigers' way.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)