Wellington [New Zealand], March 2 (ANI): New Zealand named the same 13 players who participated in the recently-concluded two Test match series against England, for their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting from March 9 onwards.

Injured pace-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson, leg spinner Ish Sodhi, uncapped seamer Jacob Duffy have been omitted from the squad, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Tim Southee will be at the helm of the side which is coming off the high of being the only third team in sports' history to win after following on, winning the second Test against England by one run to level the series after a 267-run loss in the first Test.

Kane Williamson will be anchoring the batting, along with Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Will Young for support. Tom Blundell will continue with the wicketkeeping duties and all-rounder Michael Bracewell will be a key component of the spin department. Neil Wagner, who had delivered a destructive spell to bring down England in the second Test, will be spearheading the pace lineup along with Southee, with other speedsters being Matt Henry, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn.

Jamieson, initially included in the squad for England Test but withdrawn later, is due to undergo a back surgery for an injury that has put him out of action since June 2022. The out-of-contract star pacer Trent Boult, who is focusing on franchise T20 league commitments, continues to stay out of the squad.

The two Tests against Lankan Lions are a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. While Kiwis are out of contention for a spot in the final, they can spoil Sri Lanka's party, who need to sweep the series 2-0 to have a shot at the final starting in London from June 7.

The first Test will be played in Christchurch, followed by Wellington Test from March 17 onwards.

New Zealand Test squad to face Sri Lanka: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Out: Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson (withdrawn from previous series). (ANI)

