New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): As Virat Kohli completed 12 years in International cricket, the Indian skipper on Tuesday shared a post depicting different moments from his glittering career.

Kohli made his international debut on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka. In his first game, the right-handed batsman scored just 12 runs after opening the batting for the Men in Blue.

Also Read | RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Other Players to Watch Out in LEP vs PSG UCL Semi-Final Match.

Kohli on Tuesday shared the heartfelt post with a caption, "Time flies. Forever grateful".

Till date, Kohli has registered 43 centuries in ODI cricket and has established his image as one of the finest run-chasers in the history of cricket.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Like Captains for Pakistan! Kamran Akmal Hopes his Country Finds Someone Like ‘Captain Cool’.

The 31-year-old has played 248 ODIs so far, in which he has scored 11,867 runs at an average of 59.33 with his highest score being 183 against Pakistan.

Kohli is in second place, only behind Sachin Tendulkar in the list for most hundreds in ODI cricket.

The Indian skipper is at the top spot in ODI rankings and is at the second spot in the Test rankings. The right-handed batsman has so far played 86 Tests, scoring 7,240 runs with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.

His knock of 254 against South Africa at Pune in 2019 remains his highest Test score to date.

Kohli would next be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore with the Indian Premier League set to begin from September 19 in the UAE. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)