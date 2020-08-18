Paris Saint Germain will take on RB Leipzig in the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League 2019-20. The two sides will meet at the Estadio do Luz Stadium in Lisbon on August 18, 2020 (late Tuesday night) in their first-ever competitive meeting with a place in club football’s biggest competition’s showpiece on the line. Both teams are searching for their maiden UCL final appearance. RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

History is on the line for both clubs in this clash as the Bundesliga side will be looking to make it into their maiden Champions League final, an impressive feat for a club that was formed in 2009. But face a tough task in PSG, who have progressed from all their three previous European knockout ties against German opposition. PSG vs LEP Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2019–20 Semi-Finals.

PSG have splashed millions to fulfil their dream of achieving European glory and just two games stand between them and that elusive trophy. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig defied all odds this season, beating Atletico in the quarter-finals and will be looking to get the better of yet another European giant. So as both teams look for their maiden final appearance in the competition, we take a look at some of the key players from both the teams.

Neymar Jr

The Brazilian finally has the chance to deliver on his unfulfilled potential as he looks to take PSG to yet another final, but for the first time in Europe. The 28-year-old was instrumental in the comeback against Atalanta and will be hoping to do so in this game as well.

Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman has recovered from his ankle injury and is expected to feature in this game from the start. The 21-year-old came on as a substitute against Atalanta and changed the momentum of the game, assisting the winner and lead the French giants to their first final four appearance since the 1994-95 campaign.

Marcel Sabitzer

With Timo Werner leaving Leipzig, the Austrian international will play a crucial role in this game for the Bundesliga side. The 26-year-old has been a source of regular goals for the Germans from midfield and Leipzig will once again need him at his best if they are to defeat Paris Saint Germain and make it to the finals.

Dayot Upamecano

The 21-year-old has had an impressive season and has been linked with several European heavyweights but his focus will completely be on this game. The former Salzburg man kept Diego Costa in check during Leipzig’s clash against Atletico but with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe providing a totally different test, it will be interesting to see how the defender copes.

