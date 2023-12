Sydney [Australia], December 12 (ANI): The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed a dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023. Eight community teams, representing diverse cultures, converged at this iconic venue for a spirited tournament that transcended borders and celebrated unity through sports.

The event was graced by presence of distinguished guests, including Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, cricket legends Brett Lee and Russel Arnold were present, offering their support and adding to the excitement of the tournament.

The event was well supported by Phil Heads-GM, Venues NSW.

Reflecting on the significance of this amazing community cricket tournament, Brett Lee expressed, "This event provides players with the incredible opportunity to fulfil a dream by playing at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. It brings communities together and celebrates diversity, showcasing the power of cricket to unite."

Nick Hockley remarked, "What a fantastic event organised by Kamil Khan. This event will bring the community together and promote diversity, fostering a spirit of unity through the love of cricket."

Kamil Khan, the force behind the event, said, "The SCG Multicultural Cup shows how cricket brings diverse communities together. It reflects our shared love for the sport, and events like these play a big role in creating a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Bangladesh won the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023, held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The final match witnessed Bangladesh defeating India, securing the championship.

The SCG Multicultural Cup 2023 concluded with a grand award ceremony, honouring the participating teams and celebrating the success of an event that not only showcased cricketing excellence but also championed the values of diversity, inclusivity and unity. (ANI)

