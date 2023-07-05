Bayonne (France), Jul 5 (AP) Former Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley seized the Tour de France's yellow jersey on Wednesday after claiming the first mountain stage of this year's race during an eventful ride in the Pyrenees.

Hindley was part of an early breakaway and became the first Australian leader of the race since Rohan Dennis back in 2015.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard showed his great form in the last climb of the day when he dropped two-time winner Tadej Pogacar with a sharp attack.

Vingegaard moved into second place, 47 seconds behind Hindley, according to provisional results. (AP) AM

