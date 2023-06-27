New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday named former India Captain Tushar Khandker as the new Coach for the Junior Women's Team.

His appointment is a shot-in-the-arm for the Junior Women's side as they prepare for the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 in Santiago, Chile, which is scheduled to take place from 29th November to 10th December.

While Khandker's credentials are backed by a prolific career in International hockey, he has over the last decade developed a strong portfolio in coaching. Between 2014 and 2016, he was part of the Indian Men's Team in the capacity of Coach and has achieved numerous feats including a historic Champions Trophy 2016 Silver Medal in London, a Gold at Asian Champions Trophy, a Bronze at the World Hockey League 2015 in Raipur among others. He was also part of the team's coaching staff for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In his recent stint as Chief Coach Janneke Schopman's deputy for the Women's side, Khandker helped the team prepare for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in South Korea, they also played the Asia Cup, Oman in 2022 where the team won Bronze and also qualified for the World Cup. He was also part of the Women's Team support staff for their maiden FIH Pro League 2021-22 season. In recent years, Khandker has also pursued FIH Level 1 course apart from Hockey India's Coaches Education Pathway Level Basic, Level 1 and Level 2.

Welcoming Tushar Khandker to the Junior Team's National Program, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "It is always great to have former Indian team players return to the system as coaches. Tushar brings with him decades of experience in hockey both as a player as well as a coach and he will also be a great role model for the young players in the Junior Core Group. His appointment comes at the right time, as the team is preparing for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023 in Santiago. I thank SAI for their support in appointing Tushar Khandker in this new role and I also wish Tushar the very best in this new endeavour."

On arriving in SAI, Bengaluru where the Junior Women's Core Probable Group is based, Khandker said, "I am grateful to Hockey India for entrusting me with this responsibility. I have always been inclined towards coaching after my playing career. Over the years, I have worked under some renowned coaches in world hockey and have learnt a lot working with them. I look forward to using my knowledge of the sport to help these young and talented players to elevate their performance in international hockey." (ANI)

