The Airport Police termed the allegation of molestation levelled by social media influencer Sapna Gill on India batsman Prithvi Shaw as “false” said a report. Social media influencer, Sapna Gill appeared before a court and filed a criminal complaint against the cricketer and his friend Ashish Yadav and accused the right-handed batsman of molesting and attacking her with a baseball bat. The report quoted the Police as saying, “There is no evidence to support accusation of molestation for misbehaviour against Shaw and Gill’s allegation is false.” Prithvi Shaw Selfie Controversy: Delhi Capitals Cricketer Booked After Complaint Lodged By Social Media Influencer Sapna Gill.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had initially lodged a complaint against Sapna and her friends for attacking him after he refused their request for a selfie. The cricketer in his complaint alleged that he was assaulted with a baseball and the windshield of his vehicle was broken during the spat. The Police based on the complaint had arrested Sapna, who was later on released on bail. The social media influencer retaliated and filed a complaint against the cricketer and his friend.

Providing a statement of the hotel staff, the police said Prithvi had objected to Sapna’s friend Shobit Thakur taking a video of the player. According to the staff personnel, an angry Thakur had begun abusing the cricketer.

“The staff personnel said that when they were being escorted out, he heard Sapna saying, ‘Now, watch what I do to him). They left after that. After 30 minutes, Prithvi and his friends also got out of there. The staff personnel said that Prithvi did not misbehave with Sapna at all on February 15,” police mentioned in the report. Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Instagram Story After Involvement in Selfie Controversy With Fans, Writes 'Some People Will Only Love You, As Much as They Can Use You'.

However, Sapna had said that she and her friend had approached the cricketer for a selfie but the latter snatched the phone and thrashed it, following that they started beating her friend Shobit. The social media influencer then claims to have requested them to stop beating her friend after which the cricketer touched her.

The police also recorded the statement of the CISF officials who present at the spot of the incident after being made aware of the on-going spat.The police report lastly said, “They saw that the front windshield of Shaw’s car was broken, and they had seen Gill with a baseball bat in her hand.”

