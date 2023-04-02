Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer, 88-year-old Salim Aziz Durani passed away in Jamnagar on Sunday morning. He was suffering from illness for a brief period of time.

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri expressed his grief in a tweet, "Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India - Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. AUM shaaNti."

In the era of 1960-1973, Durani marked his presence with his pure ability to send the ball flying into the stands. He was an allrounder and had a unique ability to finish off the game either with the bat or with the ball. He was a part of India's successful victory against England in 1961-62. Durani capped off an impressive display by picking up eight wickets against the English team.

In his illustrious career, Durani also picked up the wickets of one of the best cricketers like Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers.

With his slow left-arm orthodox bowling style Durani certainly knew how to increase the intensity in a game and add a touch of entertainment for the fans as well.

The former Indian cricketer featured in 29 Test matches for team India and scored 1,202 runs with an average of 25.04. He also had a century and seven half-centuries in his career.

With the ball, Durani picked up 75 wickets and 6/73 remained his best bowling figure in an inning. Once, when he was dropped for a test series, fans chanted slogans like "No Durrani, no Test."

In a career that lasted for more than 10 years, Durani not only gave beautiful moments on the cricket field but also on the big screen.

He made his debut in the Bollywood industry in 'Ek Masoom' which was released in 1969. He was also seen on the big screen alongside Parveen Babi in Charitra movie in 1973.(ANI)

