New Delhi [India] March 19 (ANI): The IPL is scheduled to commence its 18th edition in 2025, featuring a game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Tanmay Srivastava, who was an essential part of the India U-19 team led by Virat Kohli that claimed the World Cup in 2008, has been officially named as an umpire for IPL 2025, as per a report by Wisden.

Srivastava also played in the IPL during 2008 and 2009 for Punjab Kings, playing three innings and accumulating only eight runs. Therefore, he became the first individual globally to play and umpire in the IPL.

On Tuesday, March 18, his state board, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), confirmed that Srivastava would be one of the umpires for IPL 2025. UPCA posted on their X handle with the caption, " A true player never leaves the field--just changes the game. Wishing Tanmay Srivastava the best as he dons a new hat with the same passion!"

Srivastava played for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit. His first season with UP was not great, but he kept doing well for India Under-19. He scored a century in the 2007 Ranji Trophy final against Delhi. In the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia the same year, he finished the tournament's top-scorer with 262 runs, including a vital 43 in India's victory in the final against South Africa.

After the 2007 domestic season, Srivastava followed up with a strong first-class season next year, ending as UP's leading run-getter in 2008-09. He was contracted by Kings XI Punjab for the IPL. Shrivastava was later picked by Deccan Chargers and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in different seasons but didn't play any matches.

Srivastava played 90 first-class matches, scoring 4918 runs with an average of 34.39. He scored ten centuries and 27 fifties; he retired from all formats of the game in 2020. (ANI)

