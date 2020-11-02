Nicosia (Cyprus), Nov 2 (AP) Former Ireland coach Mick McCarthy was hired Monday by Cypriot club APOEL.

APOEL said McCarthy signed a 19-month contract through next season. McCarthy is the fifth fulltime coach in the past 15 months at the club, which reached the Champions League quarterfinals in 2012.

APOEL lost in the Europa League playoffs last month and is in 10th place in the 14-team Cypriot league. Marinos Ouzounidis was fired as coach last week.

McCarthy coached Ireland at the 2002 World Cup, reaching the round of 16, and returned for a second spell in 2018.

He guided Ireland to the playoffs for the 2020 European Championship, which were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy's contract expired before the playoffs finally began in October, and Ireland lost to Slovakia in a penalty shootout under his replacement, Stephen Kenny. (AP)

