Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 56. The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3, 2020. SRH led by David Warner defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game and are currently at the 5th position. The upcoming game against Mumbai is a must-win game for the orange army. On the other hand, Kieron Pollard's Mumbai Indians has already made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 bet odds, betting tips, prediction and favourites amongst Hyderabad and Mumbai. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs MI IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

SRH chased down the target of 121 runs in 14.1 overs with five wickets in hand against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The orange army after registering two big wins in a row has kept their playoff chances alive. SRH will have to defeat Mumbai Indians in their upcoming game, however, it's going to be a tough task for Warner and his men. Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets after restricting DC at 110/9. SRH vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 56.

SRH vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Bookmakers are quite confident of Mumbai Indians victory and this is simply due to the tremendous form of MI. Bet365 has placed 2.20 bet odds for SRH while for MI it is 1.66.

SRH vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Considering head to head record of SRH vs MI in IPL, Mumbai leads Hyderabad by 8-7. Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by 34 runs in their previous encounter. Also, Mumbai Indians will play without any pressure, therefore we can predict Kieron Pollard and his men as the winner.

(Disclaimer: Betting is illegal in India. LatestLY does not promote betting).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).