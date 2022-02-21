Barcelona [Spain], February 21 (ANI): Haas have become the latest team to shake down their new 2022 Formula 1 challenger, as they took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to give the VF-22 its first-ever laps on Monday.

Haas opted to use a filming day to run the car for the first time in Spain, with Nikita Mazepin the first to get behind the wheel of the VF-22, which was launched in digital render form on February 4.

Both Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher will then try the car in more representative conditions when pre-season running begins at the same circuit on February 23 - with Haas due to show off the physical car to the press in the Barcelona pit lane ahead of the start of the action.

Earlier, after treating fans around the world to a special digital launch of their new 2022 Formula 1 car, Ferrari on Friday took the F1-75 to their home circuit of Fiorano for its first track outing.

In foggy conditions, the Maranello-based squad completed a 15km demonstration run, with Charles Leclerc the first to drive the Scuderia's 2022 challenger before handing it over to teammate Carlos Sainz. (ANI)

