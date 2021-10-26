Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Four Indian riders on Tuesday qualified for show jumping equestrian event of next year's Asian Games after winning the first selection trials here.

Pranay Khare, Kaevaan Setalvad, Zahan Setalvad and Yashaan Khambatta are the four riders and they will be accompanied by five horses -- Vanilla Sky, Alasdair, Quintus Z, Lorenzo and El Capitan -- in the 2022 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

Setalvad brothers -- Kaevaan and Zahan -- had respresented India in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

"A total of 4 riders and 5 horses have qualified after winning trials," Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) said in a release.

The show jumping event, organised by the EFI and which began here on October 22, concluded on Tuesday.

Show jumping, an Olympic and Asian Games discipline, consists of obstacles called jumps in an area of 65m x 40m. There are two categories of competitions of two rounds: first 1.40m and after two days rest another two round at 1.5m.

Yashaan, along with Lorenzo, finished at the top position in 1.40m competition, followed by Zahan with Quintus Z. Zahan also grabbed the third spot with El Capitan.

In 1.50m, Pranay finished on top with Vanilla Sky, while Kaevaan and Zahan finished second and third alongwith Alasdair and Quintus Z.

The selection trials for Dressage discipline got underway here on Tuesday and the results will be known on October 29.

