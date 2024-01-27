Olympic Games 2024 Hosts France To Back Any Bid for Olympics by India, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

The French President was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Agency News ANI| Jan 27, 2024 10:42 AM IST
Olympic Games 2024 Hosts France To Back Any Bid for Olympics by India, Says French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo Credits: X/@leandro_ptbr)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday assured India that the hosts of the 2024 Olympics will back them to organize the multi-sport event in the country in the near future. At the outset of his address during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Macron expressed that he is looking forward to building stronger cooperation on sports with India. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Inspired by Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Thrower Deepika Continues the Habit of Breaking Meet Records.

"We will be delighted to build a stronger cooperation on sports with you. We will definitely support your intention to organize the Olympic Games in India for the future...," Macron said.

The French President was the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Meanwhile, France is the host of the 2024 Olympics which will take place from July 26 and will conclude on August 11. Soon after the end of the Olympics, the Paralympics will start from August 28 till September 8 in Paris.

Earlier on January 19 while inaugurating the Khelo India games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government was working towards hosting host the 2036 Olympic Games. The PM also underlined efforts by his government in the last 10 years to provide international exposure to athletes and provide an ecosystem for them to flourish.

In the 2020-21 Tokyo Olympics India achieved its best performance while it continued its superlative performance in the Asian Games and the Para Asian Games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Emmanuel Macron France French President Emmanuel Macron French President Emmanuel Macron Republic Day 2024 India Paris Olympic Games Paris Olympic Games 2024 Paris Olympic Games 2024 news
