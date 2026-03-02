Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Four days. Fifty-four matches. Twenty-nine teams. One champion. The 72nd Senior Men's National Kabaddi Championship in Vadodara was more than a tournament; it was a reminder of why the Nationals remain the beating heart of Indian kabaddi.

From the opening whistle at the Sama Indoor Complex to the final raid of the championship clash, the event captured the full spectrum of the sport -- power, precision and unpredictability.

Established stars from the Pro Kabaddi League returned to their state colours, hungry to prove themselves once again. Emerging talents seized their moment on the biggest domestic stage.

According to a press release from the tournament, there were big wins, Tamil Nadu's 59-point thrashing of Manipur on Day 1, Uttar Pradesh's 37-point victory over the same opponents on Day 2, and Maharashtra's strong performance in the semifinal, beating Uttar Pradesh.

There were surprises, Uttar Pradesh knocking out defending champions Services in a high-scoring match. And there was high drama, Railways and Chandigarh tied at 38-38 before the game was decided in a tense tie-breaker.

And at the end of it all stood Indian Railways, clinical and relentless.

Led by Sunil Kumar and powered by a balanced unit, Railways combined raiding efficiency with defensive steel to outlast the field and overpower Maharashtra 49-31 in the final. Pankaj Mohite's raids cut deep, Ashu Malik delivered under pressure yet again, and Shubham Shinde's tackling set the tone for a side that peaked when it mattered most. It was a campaign built on depth, discipline and big-match temperament.

But beyond the trophy lift, this edition of the Senior Nationals belonged to the wider kabaddi ecosystem.

Bhavani Rajput's 58 raid points across the tournament underlined the hunger of players from every corner of the country. Arjun Deshwal's leadership for Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Shinde's impact for Maharashtra, Pawan Sehrawat's spark for Chandigarh -- the championship showcased how seamlessly the domestic circuit and the professional league now feed into each other.

Vadodara played host to a celebration of India's indigenous sport -- packed stands, high intensity, and the unmistakable sound of defenders thundering across the mat. For four days, the Nationals once again proved why they remain the truest test of team strength and individual character.

As teams return home and the spotlight shifts to future camps with an eye on the upcoming Asian Games in Japan later in 2026, one thing is certain: the 72nd edition has set a new benchmark -- not just in results, but in quality, competitiveness and belief. (ANI)

