Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Anjali Khalkho, a resident of Civildag village of Kusmi development block, is bringing laurels to the country and the state by playing with the Indian baseball team.

Anjali was recently a part of the Indian team in the Women's Asia Baseball Championship held in Hong Kong where the Indian team stood 6th at the Asia level.

She will also participate in a competition to be held in Canada in the coming December.

Anjali Khalko from Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated district Balrampur-Ramanujganj is being praised by the Chief Minister of the state.

Recognizing the talent of Anjali Khalkho, she was provided cooperation and opportunities from time to time by the Chhattisgarh government and district administration. Civildag is a small village in Kusmi development block and from there, Anjali, daughter of Riju Khalkho, an ASI in the Police Department and Rajmani Khalkho, an Anganwadi worker in the Women and Child Development Department, "started playing baseball since class 6th."

Anjali said, "Chhattisgarh government and district administration have contributed significantly to her current achievements along with her family support."

She further added, "Due to his family's financial condition not being good, she appealed to the administration for cooperation. After this, he got full cooperation from the Chhattisgarh government and district administration. Because of this, they have been able to reach this point today."

Anjali did her primary education at government primary schools like Larangi and Ratasili. After this, she took class 6th education from Bilaspur. Presently, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education in Raipur. She started her game in Bilaspur itself after which she became a part of the Indian team playing at section, district, and state levels.

Anjali met Collector Remijius Ekka and shared her achievements. Anjali told that in her sports journey till now, she has won many other medals including gold medals in national-level competitions. While congratulating Anjali, the Collector appreciated her achievements and wished her all the best for her bright future.

The people of Anjali's village are also very happy with her achievements, and they are now talking about making their children like Anjali. Whenever Anjali comes to her village for civil duty, along with her studies, she also helps her mother with household chores.

The district administration is assuring all possible help to Anjali as well as other meritorious players. (ANI)

