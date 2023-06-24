Munich, Jun 24 (PTI) Manu Gandas slipped in the second round at the BMW International Open as he carded 2-over 74 but still managed to make the halfway cut. Gandas, with 69-74, was one-under for 36 holes and tied-41st.

Shubhankar Sharma was unable to survive the cut following rounds of 75 and 73 as the cut fell at one-over.

Gandas, who earned playing rights on the DP World Tour by topping the PGT India Tour in 2022, has been having mixed results this season. Faced with new courses each week, Gandas has often struggled but in between he has shown sparks that augur well for the future.

In his second round, Gandas had one birdie on the ninth and three bogeys.

Daniel Hillier posted a five-under-par round of 67 to grasp the 36-hole lead at the BMW International Open. The Kiwi carded a blemish-free second round to reach nine-under par and set the pace at the top of the leaderboard, one shot clear of Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who is making his DP World Tour debut this week.

Hillier, who graduated from the European Challenge Tour last year, made the turn at two-under par after teeing off the 10th but caught fire as he headed for home, reeling off a trio of birdies from the sixth to set what proved to be an unassailable target.

Neergaard-Petersen graduated from Oklahoma State University last month and has been impressive after receiving a late invitation to this week's event at Golfclub München Eichenried. The 23-year-old lies second after posting a round of 67, one stroke clear of Joost Luiten, from the Netherlands.

Marc Hammer and Marcel Schneider are the leading German players after round two, sharing fourth place alongside South Africa's Jayden Schaper, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Finn Sami Välimäki on six under par.

