IND vs NEP Football Match Live Streaming and Telecast: India brushed aside Pakistan with ease in their opening of the SAFF Championship 2023. The game had some fiery moments involving a bust-up between players, but it was the Blue Tigers who dominated the contest from start to finish. The 4-0 win did wonders for the team’s goal difference and next up for them is a match against Nepal. The hosts have been in fine form recently and lifting the Intercontinental Cup was a step in the right direction. The style of play looks distinct, with the team more confident on the ball, aiding their build-up play. Opponents Nepal lost their opener to Kuwait and this game is of utmost importance for them now. India versus Nepal will be streamed on the FanCode app and telecasted on the DD Bharti channel from 7:30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Indian Football Team Players Perform Iconic Viking Clap For Fans After Victory Against Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 (Watch Video).

Indian coach Igor Stimac received his marching orders against Pakistan, so he will not be available on the sidelines against Nepal. Sunil Chettri was instrumental in the win in the last game with a perfect hat-trick, but it was his overall gameplay that had the Pakistani players under duress. Ishan Pandita is the only player missing for India due to an injury. Sandesh Jhingan, with his towering presence at the back, is crucial for the midfielders to push up and join the attack.

Arik Bista, in the attacking third, is the main man for Nepal and can stretch the Indian defence with his pace and trickery. Nepalese keeper Kiran Limbu plays in the I-League and he should expect a busy day at work with the Indian side likely to dominate from the start. Laken Limbu is the box-to-box midfielder in the team and he will be a key here with his work rate. SAFF Championship 2023 Full Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time in IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of South Asian Football Competition.

India vs Nepal SAFF 2023 Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Doordarshan Network is the telecast provider of the tournament in India. Fans can watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Nepal football match in SAFF Championship 2023 on DD Bharati.

India vs Pakistan SAFF 2023 Football Match Live Streaming Online

While DD Bharati will provide the live telecast of the IND vs NEP football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs NEP SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services. Nepal will create a few chances in the match, but it is the Indian team that should win the game comfortably.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2023 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).