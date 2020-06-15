Sports News | Gareth Bale Completes 250 Appearances for Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Gareth Bale on Sunday completed 250 appearances for the club when he stepped out to play against Eibar.

After the match, the club's president gave Bale a commemorative jersey. His 250 matches have come across six competitions: La Liga (170), Champions League (55), Copa del Rey (13), Club World Cup (6), Spanish Super Cup (3) and European Super Cup (3).

In his seventh season with the club, the Welshman has been involved in 162 wins and has scored 105 goals.

Real Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 win against Eibar at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo Vieira scored one goal each to hand their side a win.

Real Madrid holds the second spot on the La Liga table with 59 points, just two points behind the top-placed club, Barcelona. (ANI)

