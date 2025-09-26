New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Just months after completing a seven-year reign as head coach of New Zealand's Men's team, Gary Stead is back in the Black Caps setup.

The 53-year-old has been announced as a coaching addition to the Kiwis' high-performance team.

According to New Zealand Cricket, his role will entail supporting player and coach development, along with high-performance programmes.

It's the latest chapter in an association with the team that spans 34 years, as both a player and coach. He played five Tests for New Zealand, all in 1999.

Stead stepped down as coach of the Black Caps in June and was replaced by South African Rob Walter, who is contracted through to the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in late 2028.

"Gary's knowledge and experiences in cricket is immense and the fact he's still passionate and motivated to give back to the game in this country speaks volumes about his character," said NZC Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"His role, which is a commitment of three days a week on average over the year, will see him work across much of the high-performance network, allowing our national and domestic coaches, players and staff to tap into his expertise and IP," he added.

Stead revealed he still has the desire to propel cricket in New Zealand.

"New Zealand cricket's very much been at my heart for the past 30-odd years, and to be able to keep contributing to the game I love is really special," he said.

"I'm still passionate about coaching and trying to help people learn and improve. If I can pass on some of my skills and experiences to the wider cricket network and, in turn, help the Black Caps and White Ferns win on the world stage, then that would be really satisfying," he added.

"I'm also appreciative of the opportunity to work outside of NZC to broaden my skills and experiences, and hopefully I can bring what I learn back into our cricket environment," he noted. (ANI)

