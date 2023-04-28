Baku, Apr 28 (AP) Pierre Gasly was at risk of missing qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday after his car burst into flames, causing a red flag that ate into the little practice time available.

Gasly tried to drive back to the pits with flames visible at the rear of the car before parking on the side of the track. Thick black smoke poured from under the engine cover of the Alpine as Gasly watched a group of track marshals douse the fire. They used several fire extinguishers, leaving the car's cockpit full of foam.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks GT to Beat KKR in IPL 2023 Match 39.

It was another setback for Gasly after he collided with teammate Esteban Ocon during the last race in Australia.

The incident caused a red flag for about 13 minutes in the hour-long practice session of the F1 weekend. The clock doesn't stop for red flags in practice sessions, meaning teams lost valuable time to perfect their setups before qualifying later Friday.

Also Read | Litton Das Returns Home for Family Emergency; KKR Wicketkeeper-Batter To Be Unavailable for Remainder of IPL 2023.

There is only one practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix because of a new schedule that includes a sprint race Saturday and a second qualifying session the same day for the sprint.

Kevin Magnussen stopped his Haas on the track at about the same time as Gasly's fire. The team said he had an unexpected loss of fuel pressure. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)