Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): The traditional game of 'Gatka' is poised to get a significant boost nationwide as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially included this sport in the 37th National Games-2023 scheduled to be held in Goa in October this year.

During this national event, the IOA, in collaboration with the Government of Goa, would organize competitions for a total of 43 disciplines.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Harjeet Singh Grewal, the President of the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) and a State Awardee, expressed his gratitude to the IOA President and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha as well as the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Chairman, Amitabh Sharma, member Bhupiner Singh Bajwa and other members, for including the martial art Gatka in the national games for the first time.

While expressing his gratitude, Grewal said, "We have long yearned for due recognition of this game by the IOA. Recently, a high-level meeting was held with IOA and GTCC office bearers in New Delhi to acknowledge this game and include it in the upcoming national games."

Gatka promoter Grewal informed that although the NGAI has been promoting this sport through its affiliated state Gatka associations in 22 states, this decision would certainly prove to be a significant step in the overall development of Gatka across the country.

He further informed that preparations were already underway for participation in the National Games. In this regard, the NGAI was conducting meetings with its affiliated state units in all states. (ANI)

