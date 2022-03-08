Berlin [Germany], March 8 (ANI): Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand on Tuesday lost in the first round of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

Playing at court 2, the Indian duo got defeated by Indonesia's Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso in straight games 21-19, 21-19, in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

Earlier, two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7 and advanced into the second round.

Apart from Sindhu, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash.

Srikanth stood better off Leverdez 21-10, 13-21, 21-7, here at court 2 in a match that lasted for 48 minutes.

Later in the day, shuttler Saina Nehwal will be going up against Spain's Clara Azurmendi in her women's singles' game while Prannoy HS be facing Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. (ANI)

