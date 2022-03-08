Following his return from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has made his way back to Manchester United training on Tuesday, March 8. The injured forward was not part of the Manchester derby a couple of days ago which United lost 4-1 and he had reportedly flown to Portugal after knowing he was not going to be involved in the game. On Tuesday, Ronaldo along with several other Manchester United stars like Fred and Dean Henderson were spotted returning to the club's training ground for practice. Cristiano Ronaldo Flies to Portugal To Plot PSG Transfer: Report

Following Ronaldo's absence from the Manchester derby, it was widely speculated that the forward was not injured but in fact, was left out of the side by interim boss Ralf Rangnick. Those speculations were further fuelled when Ronaldo's sister Katia liked a post on Instagram stating that the Portuguese star was 100% fit. To make matters interesting, it also came to light that Ronaldo follows that account as well.

If reports about his injury are to be believed, then an update on his fitness can be expected from the club. Manchester United next play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday and it would be interesting to see if Ronaldo is involved in the game or not. Both these sides are in the top-four race and another defeat at this stage could dent either of their chances. Tottenham would be highly confident of beating Manchester United after their 5-0 win over Everton. Marcus Rashford Reportedly Considering His Future at Manchester United Due to Lack of Playing Time

There seems to be an air of unhappiness in the Manchester United squad with reports claiming that a number of players are not happy with affairs. Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his future at the club after not having much game time. Despite Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani missing for the Manchester derby, Ralf Rangnick opted to have the English forward on the bench.

Manchester United's only hope of silverware this season is the Champions League. Their next best possibility of making something out of this season is securing a top-four finish, something which looks difficult at the moment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2022 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).